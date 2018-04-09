Teen charged with murder of both parents in new grand jury indic - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Teen charged with murder of both parents in new grand jury indictment

Jesse "Madison" Holton (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Jesse "Madison" Holton (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Jesse “Madison” Holton, 18, has been indicted by an Elmore County grand jury for two counts of murder for the 2016 shooting deaths of his mother and father. 

This superseding indictment will replace the October murder indictment for Holton’s father, Michael Holton. During that session, the grand jury “no billed” the murder charge for Holton’s mother, April Holton. 

According to the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office, new information was presented to a grand jury that was not available at the time the case was presented in 2017 and that was believed to have affected the outcome.

In September 2016, Holton was charged with murder for the deaths of his parents. Both were found shot inside Michael Holton’s house on September 11, 2016. Michael Holton was pronounced dead at the scene, April Holton was transported to the hospital where she later died. 

In August, District Judge Glenn Goggans reduced Holton’s bail from $1 million dollars to $300,000 for both counts. Following the indictment in September, Holton’s bail was automatically decreased to $150,000 for a single murder count.

Holton made bond on Dec. 18 for the first time since he was arrested in September 2016. 

The original case was set for trial on June 24 but it's highly unlikely that trial date will be maintained due to the latest developments.  

Azar has maintained his client’s innocence since Holton’s arrest.  

A statement from the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office is expected today.  

