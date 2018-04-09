Reward offered for information in Butler County double homicide

On Oct. 25, two men, Ladarious Lymon and Javon Banks were found dead in their vehicle on Airport Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Gov. Kay Ivey has offered a $5,000 reward for anyone with information in a Butler County double homicide.

On Oct. 25, two men, Ladarious Lymon and Javon Banks were found dead in their vehicle on Airport Road. Law enforcement officials have followed up on several leads since the homicide, but there have not been any arrests.

Ivey issued the reward on March 26 for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest and conviction of the people responsible for Lymon and Banks' deaths.

To provide information, call the Butler County Sheriff's Office at 334-382-6521 or 334-525-0361.

