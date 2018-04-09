Reward offered for fugitive in 1996 fatal ValuJet crash

The Opelika Police Department says it has identified a suspect in the March 30 murder of Nathaniel E. Gibson as 32-year-old Moses Marques Edwards, or "Moe".More >>
A federal appeals court is considering a challenge by an Alabama inmate trying to avoid being put to death this month for a judge's mail-bomb killing nearly 30 years ago.More >>
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation remains tight-lipped regarding Monday's high-speed chase through Dallas County that ended with a suspect shot multiple times just outside the Selma city limits.More >>
Graphic details were revealed during a hearing in a child pornography case Friday morning.More >>
Capital murder suspect Harold Wallace turns himself in after mistakenly being released from jail. He's accused of killing 22-year-old Tamara White in a shooting at the Springhill Avenue McDonald's in March 2017.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
On his way to becoming a convicted bank robber, a Mobile man was obliging enough to authorities to attach his home address to a note he passed to a bank teller demanding money, according to authorities.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.More >>
