Police: 1 dead in Troy shooting, suspect cooperating

Police say a suspect is cooperating in the investigation of a Saturday shooting in Troy that left one dead and another injured.

According to the Troy Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Hanchey Street at 12:49 a.m. Saturday, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 41-year-old Bobby Tremain Barrow of Troy, was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He was taken to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries Monday.

The second victim, a 39-year-old man from Luverne, was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

Police identified a suspect, but they have not released a name yet. They say he is cooperating.

Anyone with further information in the shooting should call Troy police at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

