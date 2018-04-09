Armed robbery suspect wanted in 6 jurisdictions - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Armed robbery suspect wanted in 6 jurisdictions

A suspect in an armed robbery in Troy is wanted in six jurisdictions. (Source: CrimeStoppers) A suspect in an armed robbery in Troy is wanted in six jurisdictions. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in armed robberies in six jurisdictions. 

Tuesday, CrimeStoppers released photos of the suspect in a convenience store robbery in Troy. Since then, agencies in Auburn, Brundidge, Lanett, Roanoke and Opelika have reported that the same suspect may have been involved in armed robberies in their jurisdictions. 

CrimeStoppers is working to gather photos and videos from each robbery. The robberies started in late March in Brundidge and the last was reported on Friday in Opelika. 

The suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, black gloves, a black jacket with a hood, and a dark bandanna over most of his face. No injuries have been reported in any of the robberies. 

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app or online

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

