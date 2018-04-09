City of Montgomery latest to file suit against opioid manufactur - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

City of Montgomery latest to file suit against opioid manufacturers

Montgomery is the latest local government to file suit against prescription drug manufacturers and distributors. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Montgomery is the latest local government to file suit against prescription drug manufacturers and distributors. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The City of Montgomery has joined the fray of governments filing suits against prescription drug manufacturers and distributors.

The suit implicates the companies in the ongoing opioid crisis.

Beasley Allen filed the lawsuit on behalf of Montgomery, claiming the marketing of these drugs has contributed to the opioid epidemic.

“The problem of opioid addiction has become a national crisis and Alabama is one of the states that has been heading in the wrong direction,” said Allen. “Alabama has four cities in the top 15 in the nation with the highest rates of opioid abuse, including our capital city. It is hard to fathom the number of people who are affected by this disaster that started because people were greedy. Opioid manufacturers and distributors were well aware of how addictive these drugs are, still they flooded the market and lied to the people of Alabama and across the country."

Nationally, opioids are responsible for killing more than 183,000 people since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Beasley Allen has filed similar lawsuits on behalf of a number of Alabama municipalities and counties, including Montgomery County.

The firm is also representing the State of Alabama in its opioid lawsuit against Purdue Pharmaceuticals.

