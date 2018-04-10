Eric: Here comes the sun

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will gradually transition toward mostly sunny as we head into our Tuesday afternoon. Highs warm into the lower 70s, making for a pleasant Tuesday forecast. We'll put things on cruise control for the rest of the workweek as sunshine dominates through Friday. Warmer air will continue to build with each passing day, topping out in the lower 80s by Friday.

Our forecast becomes much more complicated into the weekend. A batch of rain and storms is expected to approach the area sometime late Saturday into Saturday night. That much we know. What remains unknown is the exact timing of that rain. One model says Saturday is a washout, another says rain holds off until well after dark, allowing Saturday itself to be mainly dry. We'll lean toward the later arrival idea, but nothing is set in stone just yet. Some of that rain could be heavy into Saturday night as we continue to monitor trends for severe weather potential. Right now, we feel any severe weather threat would remain isolated and low-end.

