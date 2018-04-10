Eric: Here's comes the sun

Cloud cover will continue to slowly melt away Tuesday, giving way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. (Source: Pixabay)

Highs will be very similar to yesterday, getting close to the 70-degree mark. We're on cruise control for the rest of the workweek with more sunshine and a gradual warming trend kicking in. We climb to 80 Thursday and into the 80s Friday.

Our next storm system arrives later Saturday with a round of showers and thunderstorms. Those storms will continue into Saturday night. A low-end risk for severe weather appears possible.

