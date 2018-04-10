State appeals abortion ruling for minors in Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

State appeals abortion ruling for minors in Alabama

Federal judges will hear arguments Tuesday appealing an overturned law (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Federal judges will hear arguments Tuesday appealing an overturned law (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

By MALLORY MOENCH
The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Federal judges will hear arguments Tuesday appealing an overturned law that let judges put minors seeking abortions through a trial-like process and appoint a lawyer for the fetus in Alabama.

A 2014 law changed the process that allows minors to get an abortion with a judge's waiver instead of parental consent. It allowed the judge to appoint a lawyer for the fetus and let the district attorney call witnesses to decide whether the minor was mature enough to have an abortion.

A Montgomery abortion clinic sued in 2014. The lawsuit argued the process burdened the minor and violated confidentiality. A federal judge struck down the law in July 2017.

The state appealed in October. They said the regulatory law doesn't hinder minors from getting abortions in their best interests.

