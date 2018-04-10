Chopped University culinary competition happening at Troy University

Troy University is hosting a culinary competition this week, Chopped University, a take-off of Food Network's TV show "Chopped".

The competition is set to take place from Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Four teams, made up of students, will compete in three events in a tournament style competition.

Each team will get the same ingredients, that won’t be revealed until the time of competition. And each team will have to use those ingredients in a unique recipe.

The competition will be held inside Troy University’s Dining Hall and welcomes anyone to be part of the audience. Admission to the Dining Hall is $11. Every Chopped University participant gets a t-shirt. Winners get gift bags and medals.

For more information about the competition and Troy’s Dining Hall, check out these two websites: www.troydining.com, www.sodexoUSA.com.

