Editorial: Sign the bill Governor

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ever fifty minutes about 29 people in the U.S. die in alcohol-impaired vehicle crashes.More >>
Shootings of any kind are horrible.More >>
The Etowah County Sheriff used nearly $750,000 in money earmarked for feeding prisoners in jail to purchase a beach house. The ironic thing here is he has committed no crime.More >>
Here I go again with my fourth editorial on the post office.More >>
Every now and then you hear a story that moves you and gives you hope for mankind.More >>
As those in Jacksonville, Alabama experienced just this week, severe weather strikes quickly.More >>
If you are a criminal who currently resides in this country illegally you should be deported.More >>
Now that the Montgomery Public School System in under state intervention there should be a major effort to make sweeping changes.More >>
Renascence is more than a halfway house, it's a fresh start and a new life for these men.More >>
When acting State Superintendent Dr. Richardson laid out the details of the takeover of the Montgomery Public Schools, I am certain you were as disgusted as I.More >>
