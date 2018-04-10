Editorial: Sign the bill Governor

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ever fifty minutes about 29 people in the U.S. die in alcohol-impaired vehicle crashes. Drunk driving deaths have decreased by a third recently, but drunk driving still claims ten thousand lives a year.

In my opinion, that number is grotesquely high and we need harsher laws for the offenders.

There is good news in Alabama and I applaud the Legislature for having created and passed a new bill addressing this issue. Now, I understand that Gov. Kay Ivey plans to sign the bill into law.

Repeat DUI offenders beware.

With this new bill, a drunk driver with previous convictions of driving under the influence is subject to a judge looking back into the repeat offender’s history. Anyone with a felony DUI who receives a second one will be guilty of a class C felony and could face up to 10 years in prison.

My hope is this bill will send a message to those people who choose to drink and drive. If not, I sense a ten-year de-tox while serving time at a correctional facility will give these people time to reflect on how many lives they have destroyed all because they didn’t call a friend, Uber or Lyft to drive them home!

