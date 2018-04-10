Man charged with attempted rape after incident in Montgomery

A Montgomery is facing charges including attempted rape after an incident Monday evening.

Huey Lee Beauchamp III, 26, is charged with attempted rape second degree, assault second degree- attempt to prevent a police officer, resisting arrest, and indecent exposure.

Capt. Regina Duckett says the incident happened in the 200 block of South Anton Street around 8 p.m. The victim told police a nude man ran up to her vehicle, climbed inside, and attempted to sexually assault her. She was able to escape from the vehicle and call police.

Duckett says once officers arrived at the scene they found Beauchamp, an area resident, nude inside the victim’s vehicle. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Beauchamp became combative.

Beauchamp was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation before being transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $46,000 bond.

Court documents show the victim was held down and bit by Beauchamp during the incident.

Duckett says there were no injuries to Beauchamp or the officers.

