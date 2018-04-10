Bailey demonstrates her training to students at Fort Dale Academy

It was classroom week for Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey. Fort Dale Academy Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Ellinor Nelson invited Bailey to come to Greenville, Alabama to visit her classroom.

Bailey was greeted by 12 enthusiastic kindergarteners who all wanted to give her love. The young students sat on their class carpet and watched while Bailey demonstrated her commands. They were very impressed that Bailey knew hand signals as well as verbal commands.

By the time Bailey is fully trained, she will know how to read body language as well.

Each child had the opportunity to ask questions about Bailey and to have their picture taken with her.

Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Nelson said “We are so glad to have Bailey visit us. I can’t believe how calm she is around all of these children. She is going to be a great service dog for someone in need,"

Afterward, the class walked outside to take their picture with Bailey by the school sign. They were impressed with how well Bailey walked calmly on a leash.

On Sunday, Bailey attended a training class held at the Service Dogs Alabama Guice Slawson Training Complex. She learned several new things and was evaluated on her progress. There were 12 dogs in the class, which meant a lot of distractions for her. Bailey was not fazed a bit and kept focused on her job. She was a star in the class!

