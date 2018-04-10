Roy Moore countersues sexual misconduct accuser Leigh Corfman - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Roy Moore countersues sexual misconduct accuser Leigh Corfman

Roy Moore, the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who mounted an unsuccessful Senate bid, is pushing back against one of several women who came forward during his campaign with claims of sexual misconduct from decades earlier. (Source: Roy Moore) Roy Moore, the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who mounted an unsuccessful Senate bid, is pushing back against one of several women who came forward during his campaign with claims of sexual misconduct from decades earlier. (Source: Roy Moore)
MONTGOMERY, AL

Roy Moore, the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who mounted an unsuccessful Senate bid, is pushing back against one of several women who came forward during his campaign with claims of sexual misconduct from decades earlier.

Leigh Corfman is suing Moore and his campaign, saying she was defamed after being called a liar and immoral for telling her story. Corfman and other woman have claimed Moore sexually pursued them in the 1970s when they were teens and he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied ever sexually assaulting anyone. On Monday he filed a countersuit claiming Corfman slandered and defamed him with her allegations.

The countersuit comes more than a week after Montgomery Circuit Judge Ronan Shaul denied a motion by Moore's legal team to dismiss Corfman's lawsuit. The judge also declined to move the suit from Montgomery County to Etowah County where both Moore and Corfman live.

