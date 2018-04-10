LIVE VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify in front of Congress at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live here:

Lawmakers want answers from Zuckerberg on how a political consulting firm obtained the data for 87 million users and mined the data for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook began notifying users if their personal data and information was compromised by Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg will testify in front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.