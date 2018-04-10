LIVE VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify in front of Congress at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live here:
Lawmakers want answers from Zuckerberg on how a political consulting firm obtained the data for 87 million users and mined the data for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Facebook began notifying users if their personal data and information was compromised by Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday morning.
On Wednesday, Zuckerberg will testify in front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>