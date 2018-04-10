LIVE VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

LIVE VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

(WSFA) -

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify in front of Congress at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live here:

Lawmakers want answers from Zuckerberg on how a political consulting firm obtained the data for 87 million users and mined the data for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook began notifying users if their personal data and information was compromised by Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg will testify in front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing at 9 a.m.

  • "I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

  • Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:10:43 GMT
    (AP Photo). This screen grab from a Facebook group and photographed on a computer screen in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, shows what appears to be a bucket of tiger teeth offered for sale on a Facebook page. In a complaint filed with the Securitie...(AP Photo). This screen grab from a Facebook group and photographed on a computer screen in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, shows what appears to be a bucket of tiger teeth offered for sale on a Facebook page. In a complaint filed with the Securitie...
    Facebook is being accused of violating its responsibilities as a publicly traded company by failing to stop illicit traders using its service for illegal activity.More >>
  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

