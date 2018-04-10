LIVE VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress day 2

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify in front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce at 9 a.m. Watch live here:

Zuckerberg already faced tough questions during a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing Tuesday. Lawmakers wanted answers fon how a political consulting firm obtained the data for 87 million users and mined the data for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook began notifying users if their personal data and information was compromised by Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday morning.

