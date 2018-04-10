Frustration grows over MPS intervention 'delaying tactics'

Interim Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss the status of the state's intervention of Montgomery Public Schools, and they made no attempt to hide their displeasure with where things stand.

Both have shared frustration over a legal battle that has slowed the state's intervention plans with Richardson referring multiple times to "delaying tactics" and calling the Alabama Education Association, which is bringing the suit, "the greatest impediment to improving education in this state."

Strange admitted he, as mayor, has no legal authority over MPS but was indignant about the thought of being the mayor of a city that has an unaccredited school system. He cautioned those who think they see a "light at the end of the tunnel" to realize "it's the train coming at us."

Strange has previously called AEA's lawsuit a way to "thwart" intervention efforts and is calling on citizens to vote in upcoming MPS Board elections in which five of the seven seats are open.

Richardson reiterated his intervention plan and said the continued delays have caused him to be unable to correct the system's problems. He anticipates that instead of MPS holding where it is or even improving, it will continue to "decline".

The interim state superintendent said the system is running out of time to correct problems ahead of an accreditation review by AdvancED and believes the longer delays continue the more severe the actions against MPS will be.

At this time, Richardson believes there's been so little progress on addressing issues that he doubts the system will be ready for AdvancED next year. He reminded those in attendance that AdvancED has already delayed a review of MPS by a year and will not give another extension.

A ruling is still pending on AEA's suit against Richardson and the intervention team. AEA claims Richardson does not have authority to close or sell any of the system's schools. The plan called for the closure of four schools and the sale of one of those, Georgia Washington Middle School, to nearby Pike Road Schools for $10 million. That sale has since fallen through.

Richardson said the sale would have given him something positive to show AdvancED during their recent visit, laying the blame squarely on the AEA and MPS board.

With the school year winding down, Richardson has stated the plan is still to close the schools, but MPS won't benefit monetarily from Georgia Washington. In the wake of financial issues and a looming accreditation Richardson is preparing alternate plans.

Wednesday, he said his staff is preparing a list that should be finalized by the end of April that would outsource at least 400 jobs and cut up to 200 teacher positions. He cautioned that MPS could see a drain of its best teacher, would could leave or retire, as well as an acceleration of student losses as parents pull them from the system for some alternative.

