Richardson, Strange call status conference over MPS intervention

Women were judged on the perception of likability instead of academic achievement, according to the study, which surveyed 261 hiring managers.More >>
Interim Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange have called a joint press conference to discuss the status of the state's intervention of Montgomery Public Schools.More >>
A title one teacher in Auburn is working with the kids at Yarbrough Elementary to help them grow as students while giving them the personalized attention they need.More >>
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) – In an exclusive one-on-one interview with WSFA 12 News, Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson covered a number of topics concerning the status of Montgomery Public Schools, a system that remains under state intervention. As MPS draws closer to the end of the school year, families are still without a final answer on whether four of its schools will close, if LEAD Academy will open as a public start-up charter school i...More >>
Auburn University is facing a federal lawsuit that claims its interim director of the university's Office of Campus Safety and Security racially discriminated against a longtime employee.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released names of the 16 finalists in the running for the 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year award.More >>
With less than two months left in the school year, Montgomery Public Schools still faces a lot of uncertainty.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall handed down the Pine Level Elementary's first ever Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence.More >>
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has upgraded its financial outlook on Alabama State University from "negative" to "stable", according to a statement released Tuesday by the university. However, S&P has lowered its long-term rating...More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
