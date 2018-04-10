Richardson, Strange call status conference over MPS intervention - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Richardson, Strange call status conference over MPS intervention

Interim Supt. Dr. Ed Richardson and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange will discuss the status of MPS intervention Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Interim Supt. Dr. Ed Richardson and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange will discuss the status of MPS intervention Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Interim Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange have called a joint press conference to discuss the status of the state's intervention of Montgomery Public Schools.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will be streamed live on our website and mobile app at that time.

Richardson and Strange have both shared frustration over a legal battle that has slowed the state's intervention plans.

The Alabama Education Association filed suit against Richardson and the intervention team in Montgomery Circuit Court, claiming Richardson does not have authority to close or sell any of the system's schools. A ruling is still pending.

Richardson's intervention plan called for the closure of four schools and the sale of one, Georgia Washington Middle School, to nearby Pike Road Schools for $10 million. That sale has since fallen through.

With the school year winding down, Richardson says the plan is still to close the schools, but MPS won't benefit monetarily from Georgia Washington. In the wake of financial issues and a looming accreditation review by AdvancED, Richardson is preparing alternate plans that call for the outsourcing of about 500 support staff members and the termination of up to 200 teachers.

Strange has called AEA's lawsuit a way to "thwart" intervention efforts and is calling on citizens to vote in upcoming MPS Board elections in which five of the seven seats are open. 

