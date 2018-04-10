Rudy speaks at Alabama Christian Academy benefit dinner - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Rudy speaks at Alabama Christian Academy benefit dinner

Rudy speaks with the media at an ACA benefit dinner. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Rudy speaks with the media at an ACA benefit dinner. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A special guest speaker was present at Alabama Christian Academy's Spring Benefit Dinner Monday evening.

Daniel Ruettiger, more famously known as "Rudy" was in attendance. Rudy's story was made into a 1993 major motion picture starring Sean Astin as Rudy.

The undersized Notre Dame walk-on now serves as a motivational speaker who travels the country inspiring young athletes to chase their dreams. 

"It's been 25 years but the message does not change," Ruettiger said. "It's perseverance. It's a belief. It's grit, grind, your faith. All that combined gets you to your levels that you need to go to. It's timeless it's about a dream and we all go through our struggles and this inspires us to get us through them. Gives us hope."

