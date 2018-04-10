Watford, Broughton named Alabama's top prep hoops players - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Watford, Broughton named Alabama's top prep hoops players

2018 Mr. and Miss Basketball. Zippy Broughton and Trendon Watford (Source: WSFA 12 News) 2018 Mr. and Miss Basketball. Zippy Broughton and Trendon Watford (Source: WSFA 12 News)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Mountain Brook High School's Trendon Watford and Lee-Montgomery's Zippy Broughton are the state's basketball players of the year.

Watford was named Mr. Basketball Tuesday by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Broughton is the state's Miss Basketball.

Watford is one of the nation's top junior prospects. He led Mountain Brook to a second straight Class 7A state championship and fourth in six years. Watford averaged 23.3 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 63 percent from the field.

Broughton is a Rutgers signee who led Lee to its first 7A state semifinals. She averaged 23.6 points per game as a senior and scored 2,419 career points.

The award and luncheon is sponsored by Alfa Insurance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Watford, Broughton named Alabama's top prep hoops players

    Watford, Broughton named Alabama's top prep hoops players

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:56:29 GMT
    2018 Mr. and Miss Basketball. Zippy Broughton and Trendon Watford (Source: WSFA 12 News)2018 Mr. and Miss Basketball. Zippy Broughton and Trendon Watford (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Mountain Brook High School's Trendon Watford and Lee-Montgomery's Zippy Broughton are the state's basketball players of the year.

    More >>

    Mountain Brook High School's Trendon Watford and Lee-Montgomery's Zippy Broughton are the state's basketball players of the year.

    More >>

  • Crimson Tide visits White House for fifth time since 2010

    Crimson Tide visits White House for fifth time since 2010

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:36:59 GMT
    Coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, flank President Donald Trump for a photo at the Crimson Tide's White House ceremony. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, flank President Donald Trump for a photo at the Crimson Tide's White House ceremony. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It may be time to start calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the "Crimson and White House" or "Saban's Place".

    More >>

    It may be time to start calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the "Crimson and White House" or "Saban's Place".

    More >>

  • Rudy speaks at Alabama Christian Academy benefit dinner

    Rudy speaks at Alabama Christian Academy benefit dinner

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:16:30 GMT
    Rudy speaks with the media at an ACA benefit dinner. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Rudy speaks with the media at an ACA benefit dinner. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    Rudy speaks with the media at an ACA benefit dinner. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Rudy speaks with the media at an ACA benefit dinner. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    A special guest speaker was present at Alabama Christian Academy's Spring Benefit Dinner Monday evening.

    More >>

    A special guest speaker was present at Alabama Christian Academy's Spring Benefit Dinner Monday evening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly