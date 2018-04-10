Watford, Broughton named Alabama's top prep hoops players

Mountain Brook High School's Trendon Watford and Lee-Montgomery's Zippy Broughton are the state's basketball players of the year.More >>
Mountain Brook High School's Trendon Watford and Lee-Montgomery's Zippy Broughton are the state's basketball players of the year.More >>
It may be time to start calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the "Crimson and White House" or "Saban's Place".More >>
It may be time to start calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the "Crimson and White House" or "Saban's Place".More >>
A special guest speaker was present at Alabama Christian Academy's Spring Benefit Dinner Monday evening.More >>
A special guest speaker was present at Alabama Christian Academy's Spring Benefit Dinner Monday evening.More >>
The school announced the changes were made in an effort to increase diversity and inclusion.More >>
The school announced the changes were made in an effort to increase diversity and inclusion.More >>
Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.More >>
Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.More >>
With the pads on, and cleats hitting ripping through the Jordan-Hare grass, the Orange team edged the Blue team 18-10.More >>
With the pads on, and cleats hitting ripping through the Jordan-Hare grass, the Orange team edged the Blue team 18-10.More >>