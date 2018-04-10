Red Tails to fly in September Montgomery air show - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Red Tails to fly in September Montgomery air show

The Red Tails Over Montgomery Air Show is scheduled for Sept. 8. (Source: 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard Facebook) The Red Tails Over Montgomery Air Show is scheduled for Sept. 8. (Source: 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard Facebook)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Red Tails are coming to Montgomery. The group will be flying in an air show scheduled for September after Labor Day Weekend.

The 187th Fighter Wing announced Tuesday that the group will be flying in the Red Tails Over Montgomery Air Show Sept. 8.

