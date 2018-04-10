I-85 maintenance to cause lane closures, delays in Montgomery

Routine maintenance from the I-65 Interchange to Hall Street will cause lane closures and delays. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There will be lane closures starting Tuesday along Interstate 85 in Montgomery, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says from the Interstate 65 Interchange to Hall Street, routine maintenance will be carried out beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. There will be lane closures and motorists can expect delays.

ALDOT says the road work is expected to be completed by next week.

