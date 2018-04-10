SLIDESHOW: Best Places to Live 2018 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

SLIDESHOW: Best Places to Live 2018

The Best Places to Live rankings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life. 

  Josh: Nice through Friday, weekend rain and storms

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:23 PM EDT

    OH...HEY SPRING: After some gloomy, unseasonably cool days and nights, it'll finally feel more like Spring this week. Sunshine will dominate each day through the end of the work week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature beautiful sunshine, cool mornings, warm afternoons and no rain. Enjoy, because our next system arrives this weekend and will bring an end to the party... RAIN ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND: A strong cold front associated with a deep surface low will sweep across the st...

  Convicted murderer asks for death penalty

    James Osgood was convicted of capital murder in 2015. (Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
    A Chilton County capital murder case took an unusual turn Tuesday as the convicted murderer asked to be sentenced to death. 

    A Chilton County capital murder case took an unusual turn Tuesday as the convicted murderer asked to be sentenced to death. 

  Zuckerberg says company working with Mueller probe

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:13 PM EDT
    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

