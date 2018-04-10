SLIDESHOW: Best Places to Live 2018

OH...HEY SPRING: After some gloomy, unseasonably cool days and nights, it'll finally feel more like Spring this week. Sunshine will dominate each day through the end of the work week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature beautiful sunshine, cool mornings, warm afternoons and no rain. Enjoy, because our next system arrives this weekend and will bring an end to the party... RAIN ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND: A strong cold front associated with a deep surface low will sweep across the st...