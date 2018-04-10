Josh: Nice through Friday, weekend rain and storms

OH...HEY SPRING: After some gloomy, unseasonably cool days and nights, it'll finally feel more like Spring this week. Sunshine will dominate each day through the end of the work week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature beautiful sunshine, cool mornings, warm afternoons and no rain. Enjoy, because our next system arrives this weekend and will bring an end to the party...

RAIN ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND: A strong cold front associated with a deep surface low will sweep across the state late Saturday into Sunday. Ahead of the front, warm, muggy air will surge northward across the state, setting the stage for a band of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday.

While we can't rule out a few strong storms; current data suggest the risk of severe weather will be limited. That could change - any system this deep, this time of year needs to be watched closely - and we will do just that!

TURNING COOLER: Highs on Sunday will stay in the mid 60s, then we'll drop back into the upper 30s to mid 40s both Monday morning and Tuesday morning. In fact, it's not out of the question that parts of north Alabama deal with FROST early next week. We'll keep you posted...

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist

