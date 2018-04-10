Kay Ivey reflects on first year in office as AL governor

On April 10, 2017, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley stepped down. The move thrust Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey into her current role as the state's 54th chief executive and just the second woman to hold the spot. She's now trying to win the job for a full term in the upcoming November elections.

Wednesday, she took some time to reflect on the past 365 days.

"This has been a fast, fast year in many ways. It feels like it has flown by," Ivey explained.

She's seen a crazy year in Alabama politics from dealing with the fall out from the Bentley resignation to a special election that saw Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore defeated by Democrat Doug Jones. And there was even a state school superintendent resignation.

"It's a huge demand of my time, every minute seems to be filled," Ivey noted.

The governor is trying to see if she can use what she did in Year 1 to turn into Years 2,3, 4, and 5.

"We've made so much progress in a short period of time, but there is much more to do," she added.

Ivey has touted her economic record as Alabama has seen an uptick in investment coupled with historic low unemployment numbers.

"Our plate is pretty full going forward and we are going to make priorities," Ivey explained.

One thing not on her plate appears to debates among those seeking to unseat her. It seems unlikely she'll participate in one before the June primaries, a move her opponents have seized on as a point of criticism.

"My record is an open book. There is no secret there," Ivey said. "They can run their campaign and I'll run mine."

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.