Kay Ivey reflects on first year in office as AL governor

Praising it as a job recruitment tool, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation to exempt economic developers from the state ethics law.More >>
Praising it as a job recruitment tool, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation to exempt economic developers from the state ethics law.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will not attend upcoming debates in the race for governor.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will not attend upcoming debates in the race for governor.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
High-speed internet now has a chance to find its way to people living in rural communities.More >>
High-speed internet now has a chance to find its way to people living in rural communities.More >>
Lawmakers could make a second attempt to vote on legislation that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person.More >>
Lawmakers could make a second attempt to vote on legislation that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person.More >>
Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to display the Ten Commandments on state property like schools and public buildings in the November mid-term election.More >>
Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election.More >>
The Alabama Senate has delayed a vote on a proposed revision of the state's self-defense law to clarify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
The Alabama Senate has delayed a vote on a proposed revision of the state's self-defense law to clarify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.More >>
Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are heading into what could be the last day of the 2018 legislative session.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are heading into what could be the last day of the 2018 legislative session.More >>