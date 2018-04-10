WSFA 12 News launches Central Alabama Weekend

Central Alabama Weekend is your one stop destination for planning your weekend.

WSFA 12 News is excited to announce the launch of Central Alabama Weekend.

Central Alabama Weekend is the ultimate destination for food, travel, event and lifestyle news for central Alabama.

The website and app are dedicated to helping you plan your weekend. There are also awesome deals from around the area to help save you money.

We'll visit amazing places and talk with incredible people to tell stories from across the community.

Check out www.centralalabamaweekend.com or search "Central Alabama Weekend" in your app store to download the app on your mobile device today.

