Familiar name in AG office nominated for U.S. District Judge position

A familiar name in the Alabama Attorney General's Office has been nominated for a federal judge's position in Montgomery.

Andrew Brasher has served as the solicitor general for the AG's office since 2014. Brasher is a cum laude graduate of Harvard University - and has argued cases for the AG's Office in the state and United States Supreme Court.

The White House released this statement:

If confirmed, Andrew L. Brasher will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama. Andrew Brasher serves as the Solicitor General of the State of Alabama. In this capacity, he has argued in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and the Alabama Supreme Court, tried cases in Federal and State courts, and won two “Best Brief Awards” from the National Association of Attorneys General. Before his appointment as Solicitor General in 2014, he served for several years as the Deputy Solicitor General. Before joining the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Mr. Brasher practiced in the litigation and white collar criminal defense practice groups in the Birmingham office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Brasher served as a law clerk to Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Mr. Brasher earned his B.A., with honors and summa cum laude, from Samford University, where he presently serves on the Board of Overseers, and his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review and winner of the Victor Brudney Prize.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued the following statement Tuesday:

"Andrew Brasher is abundantly qualified to serve as District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama. His impressive academic credentials are equally matched by a legal resume that leaves no doubt about his ability in the courtroom. From cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School to successfully arguing cases before judges from Alabama’s Supreme Court to the U.S. Supreme Court, Mr. Brasher’s experience would be an asset to the bench. As Solicitor General of Alabama, he has served this State and the Attorney General’s Office with distinction. I fully support his nomination and urge his swift confirmation.”

If confirmed, Brasher will fill the position on the bench vacated by Mark Fuller in 2014.

