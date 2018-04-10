Man ejected from car in Autauga County crash

A man has died Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash in Autauga County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.

Ronnie Howard Mull, 49, of Plantersville, died when he was ejected from his Toyota Camry as it overturned. According to ALEA, Mull was not wearing a seat belt.

Officials say the crash, which happened around 3:55 p.m., was on Autauga County 16 near the 3800 block, about five miles east of Jones.

