Eric: Wonderful Wednesday ahead

Our cloud cover has finally melted away, resulting in mostly clear skies across the region this morning. This will make for an easy Wednesday forecast with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 70s.

Warmer air will return tomorrow as sunshine dominates, allowing highs to climb toward 80. Friday's highs get into the lower 80s with more sunshine.

Our attention centers around the late Saturday time frame as a frontal boundary approaches Alabama. We expect a line of rain and thunderstorms to be pressing eastward late Saturday but the exact timing is still unknown.

A few models suggest much of Saturday afternoon will be wet. Others hold off on rain and storms until well after dark into Saturday night. Timing issues aside, we continue to monitor the threat for severe weather as these storms pass by. That risk certainly appears possible, but details will become clearer in the coming days as models get a better handle on the situation.

