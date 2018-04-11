'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes alive in Monroeville

A cast of 40 plus actors gathered for the annual performances (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Hundreds of area school children traveled to Monroeville Wednesday to see what made Harper Lee’s novel, To Kill a Mockingbird, so famous.

A cast of 40 plus actors gathered for the annual performances of ‘To Kill A Mocking Bird.’ Some of the actors have been cast members for years, including a former newspaper reporter for the Mobile Press Register.

While Lee is no longer with us, her book endures and is considered a timeless classic.

Reporter Bryan Henry spoke with the cast members and will have details about the performance on air, online and on our app.

