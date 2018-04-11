'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes alive in Monroeville - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes alive in Monroeville

To Kill a Mockingbird comes alive in Monroeville (Source: WSFA 12 News) To Kill a Mockingbird comes alive in Monroeville (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Hundreds of area school children traveled to Monroeville (Source: WSFA 12 News) Hundreds of area school children traveled to Monroeville (Source: WSFA 12 News)
A cast of 40 plus actors gathered for the annual performances (Source: WSFA 12 News) A cast of 40 plus actors gathered for the annual performances (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONROEVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Hundreds of area school children traveled to Monroeville Wednesday to see what made Harper Lee’s novel, To Kill a Mockingbird, so famous.

A cast of 40 plus actors gathered for the annual performances of ‘To Kill A Mocking Bird.’ Some of the actors have been cast members for years, including a former newspaper reporter for the Mobile Press Register.

While Lee is no longer with us, her book endures and is considered a timeless classic.

Reporter Bryan Henry spoke with the cast members and will have details about the performance on air, online and on our app.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

