New assisted, independent living facility to be built in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery residents in Deer Creek and Eastern Forest communities learned about a new development, set to be built near them.

According to officials, Legendary Living on Vaughn Road, an independent living and assisted living facility, is set to be built on the eastern section of Eastern Forest.

On Monday, residents got the chance to get details of the project and ask questions from the developers.

"With Wynlakes, Deer Creek and the other neighborhoods that surround us, we have parents that are aging,” Eric Smith Lead Pastor of Vaughn Forest Church said. “The folks who live there, they want to move into a property like this. It's going to be an incredible thing for the community,"

"Well we're gonna have a nice street scape as you come in. We're going to have some villas, you know, rear loading garage, alleyway type thing. All buffered by the beautiful trees that are around,” Steve Griggs, Director of Real Estate Legendary Realty said. “That's the beauty of this project is because there's so many amazing trees and the fact that all those trees will stay, and we're buffering the big building with single story villas all around it,”

Organizers hope to start developments late this year or early next and have first residents live there in 2020.

