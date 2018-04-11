20-year-old charged in Montgomery shooting, robbery

Montgomery police have charged a 20-year-old in connection to a shooting and a robbery.

Josiah Armon Richardson is charged with robbery first degree and shooting or discharging into an occupied building or vehicle.

Capt. Regina Duckett says the charges are related to two incidents that took place on April 2. The first was a shooting which happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 5900 block of Monticello Drive. Shortly after the shooting, a woman told officers she had been robbed in the 700 block of Placid Drive.

An investigation into both incidents identified Richardson as the suspect. Richardson was taken into custody on Monday by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The woman was not injured during the robbery and no one was injured during the shooting, Duckett said.

Richardson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention and placed under a $90,000 bond.

