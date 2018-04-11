Judge's name being used to scam inmates' families

Montgomery residents are being warned of a new scam making its way across the River Region that's using the office of a circuit court judge to bilk them out of money.More >>
Montgomery residents are being warned of a new scam making its way across the River Region that's using the office of a circuit court judge to bilk them out of money.More >>
A capital murder charge against the Rev. Al Sharpton's half brother will be forwarded to an Alabama grand jury.More >>
A capital murder charge against the Rev. Al Sharpton's half brother will be forwarded to an Alabama grand jury.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.More >>
Officials say they noticed a vehicle running with two small children inside at a parking lot in the 2000 block of Dauphin Island Parkway.More >>
Officials say they noticed a vehicle running with two small children inside at a parking lot in the 2000 block of Dauphin Island Parkway.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A Montgomery man is facing several charges including attempted rape after an incident Monday evening.More >>
A Montgomery man is facing several charges including attempted rape after an incident Monday evening.More >>
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in armed robberies in six jurisdictions.More >>
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in armed robberies in six jurisdictions.More >>
Montgomery police are investigating after a business was robbed Monday.More >>
Montgomery police are investigating after a business was robbed Monday.More >>
Police say a suspect is cooperating in the investigation of a Saturday shooting in Troy that left one dead and another injured.More >>
Police say a suspect is cooperating in the investigation of a Saturday shooting in Troy that left one dead and another injured.More >>
The Opelika Police Department says it has identified a suspect in the March 30 murder of Nathaniel E. Gibson as 32-year-old Moses Marques Edwards, or "Moe".More >>
The Opelika Police Department says it has identified a suspect in the March 30 murder of Nathaniel E. Gibson as 32-year-old Moses Marques Edwards, or "Moe".More >>