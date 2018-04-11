Opelika hotel, golf course earn national recognition

When you think of the top destinations for golf and lodging, Opelika may not be top of mind, but a recent pair of awards may have you thinking twice.

The Auburn/Opelika Marriott Hotel at Grand National has been named a 2017 hotel of the year. This is based off of Marriott International’s review of guest satisfaction surveys, financial records and overall property performance.

This recognition comes just days before the Auburn/Opelika Marriott was named a Top Golf Resort by Golf Digest editors for the third consecutive year.

“It’s a very big deal for us and especially with our golfers because Golf Digest is so well respected, and this is an editors choice award which even kind of makes it that much more special," said Director of Sales and Marketing Brooke Kastner. "It’s not just what they hear from the golfers that come and stay here, but it’s also those editors that know what really to look for. It certainly makes more awareness for the area. It definitely shines a light on all that we have to offer in this beautiful community that people might not know about. So it puts us, not just on a national scale, but an international scale and kind of gives them all that information."

The Auburn/Opelika Marriott Hotel at Grand National will officially become a Marriott Resort later this fall, once the new spa is complete.

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail has 26 golf courses on 11 sites across Alabama.

