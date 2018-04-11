Auburn's Bryce Brown submits name to NBA draft

Alabama punter JK Scott asked President Donald Trump if he could pray for him and his staff on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Auburn University sophomore center Austin Wiley is jumping into the NBA Draft pool, though he says he's not planning to hire an agent.More >>
It may be time to start calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the "Crimson and White House" or "Saban's Place".More >>
Mountain Brook High School's Trendon Watford and Lee-Montgomery's Zippy Broughton are the state's basketball players of the year.More >>
A special guest speaker was present at Alabama Christian Academy's Spring Benefit Dinner Monday evening.More >>
