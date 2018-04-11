Gov. Ivey changes course, bans 'loaned' executives

Despite stating a week ago that she has no problem with "loaned" executives, Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Wednesday that now bans the practice in Alabama's executive branch agencies.

WSFA 12 News sat down with Ivey for an April 5 interview on a wide range of topics. Among them were questions about ethics reforms and the use of loaned executives, which are non-governmental personnel who work for and can wield influence in government agencies while still being paid by a private business or nonprofit.

"I don't have any problem with loaned executives, but I do think they need to be under the ethics law," Ivey said.

She also confirmed there were no loaned executive working in her administration.

The governor's office could not immediately provide an answer for Ivey's abrupt change of policy.

In a statement released to the media announcing the executive order, the governor's office said Executive Order 714 "ensures that no outside party or entity has undue influence on the executive operations of state government" and noted that the order "comes on the first day of Governor Ivey’s second year in office."

“When I first took office one year ago, I promised an open and transparent administration; I’ve followed through on that promise and this directive is just another part of our continuing efforts,” Ivey said in a statement. “Executive Order 714 will prohibit someone from working in a key government role while taking a salary from private sources for the work being performed.”

The order goes into effect immediately.

Read Executive Order 714 here:

