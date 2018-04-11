Josh: Showers, storms crank up Saturday night

More nice weather is ahead for our state over the next few days - sunshine will dominate Thursday and Friday, with afternoon temperatures warming into the lower 80s in most places both days. The nights will be comfortably cool - mid 40s to mid 50s - both tonight and tomorrow night. No rain, no frost, no storms - no problems.

Our next system takes aim at the state by late Saturday. There are still some uncertainties surrounding exactly when the rain will begin. A few of our models suggest some nuisance, mainly light showers will be possible as early as Saturday afternoon and evening, especially west of I-65.

The main line of showers and storms will slowly push into Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning; the heaviest rain will likely fall between 10pm Saturday and noon Sunday.

The severe weather risk will hinge on timing - if the system speeds up, there could be some severe weather problems Saturday afternoon or evening, mainly in west Alabama. As it stands now, instability levels plummet after sunset, and the risk of damaging weather seems low. But, not zero.

What should you do? The course of least regret is to use these nice days to make sure you have multiple, reliable ways of getting weather information, just in case we have severe weather this weekend. Remember, this is April, so even if nothing happens this weekend, we are still in the middle of our Spring severe weather season.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.