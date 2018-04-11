Pleasant Home’s River Baldwin hopes to represent USA on the court

River Baldwin could don the red, white and blue sooner rather than later. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Pleasant Home junior River Baldwin could soon be adding a little blue to her red and white uniform.

The 6’5” forward is one of 35 girls from across the nation invited to the USA Women’s World Cup Team Trials in Colorado in May.

“I think it would be the biggest honor ever to represent my country,” said Baldwin.

It’s been a good week for Baldwin who, on Tuesday, was named the ASWA 1A Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Baldwin is one of the top high school players in not just the state but in the nation, but hold on colleges, she’s already Tallahassee bound to become a Seminole.

“The coaches, they formed relationships with me the first time I stepped in the camp,” said Baldwin. “I was in the seventh grade and I just felt a connection with every single one of them.”

Could you believe there was a time that she wouldn’t touch a basketball?

If it wasn’t for her mom, she would’ve never step foot on a basketball court.

“I didn’t even want to play basketball in the seventh grade and my mom made me,” said Baldwin. I’m so grateful that she did. I think you had something to do with all the running.”

Thank goodness mom is always right.

If Baldwin is selected as a member of Team USA, she may never put down a basketball again.

