Juvenile arrested in connection to Crenshaw County School threat - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Juvenile arrested in connection to Crenshaw County School threat

(Source: Crenshaw County Schools Facebook)
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after a Crenshaw County school was placed on a "soft lockdown" according to Crenshaw County Sheriff Mickey Powell.

Highland Home was the school on soft lockdown. The juvenile allegedly made a threat on social media concerning the school which prompted the lockdown.

