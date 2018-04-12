Lanes of I-65 NB at Fairview Avenue reopen after crash

A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement fueled fresh doubts about the party's ability to fend off a Democratic wave in November and threw the House into a leadership battle that could crush any hopes for significant legislation before the election.
The Montgomery Public Art Commission wants to put local artists' talent on display on Montgomery City Buses.
Mostly sunny skies and warmer air will make for a beautiful Thursday across the state of Alabama.
Traffic on Interstate 65 northbound in Montgomery is moving again after a crash, involving a tractor-trailer and a car, caused traffic to be diverted.
