Lanes of I-65 NB at Fairview Avenue reopen after crash

Traffic on Interstate 65 northbound in Montgomery is moving again after a crash, involving a tractor-trailer and a car, caused traffic to be diverted.

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, police blocked all lanes I-65 northbound near Fairview Avenue and motorists were diverted at the Fairview Avenue exit.

Video from the scene shows crews working to remove a tractor-trailer that is overturned. A wrecker has also removed a car that appears to have been heavily damaged.

We have reached out to police for information about the crash. Check back for more updates.

