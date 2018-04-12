Lanes of I-65 NB at Fairview Avenue reopen after crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes of I-65 NB at Fairview Avenue reopen after crash

Traffic is being diverted at Fairview Avenue after a crash (Source: WSFA 12 News) Traffic is being diverted at Fairview Avenue after a crash (Source: WSFA 12 News)
It appears a tractor-trailer and car were involved (Source: WSFA 12 News) It appears a tractor-trailer and car were involved (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Police have blocked all lanes at I-65 at Fairview Avenue (Source: WSFA 12 News) Police have blocked all lanes at I-65 at Fairview Avenue (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic on Interstate 65 northbound in Montgomery is moving again after a crash, involving a tractor-trailer and a car, caused traffic to be diverted.

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, police blocked all lanes I-65 northbound near Fairview Avenue and motorists were diverted at the Fairview Avenue exit. 

Video from the scene shows crews working to remove a tractor-trailer that is overturned. A wrecker has also removed a car that appears to have been heavily damaged. 

We have reached out to police for information about the crash. Check back for more updates.

