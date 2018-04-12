MFR: 'Nothing short of a miracle' saves drivers involved in I-65 crash

Police have blocked all lanes at I-65 at Fairview Avenue (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Traffic is being diverted at Fairview Avenue after a crash (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“Nothing short of a miracle” saved the lives of two drivers involved in a crash on Interstate 65 Thursday morning, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

An MRF Facebook post says both the driver of the car and of the 18-wheeler involved in the crash were entrapped. Both had to be extricated from their vehicles using heavy equipment.

Amazingly both drivers only suffered minor injuries, MFR indicated.

The crash happened on I-65 northbound near Fairview Avenue. Officers block all lanes in the area and diverted motorists off at the Fairview Avenue exit as the crash was cleared.

Video from the scene of the crash showed the 18-wheeler on its side and a car that was heavily damaged.

We have reached out to police for more information about this crash.

