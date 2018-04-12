Call to artists to create Montgomery bicentennial city bus wraps

These wraps will remain on display on the buses for two years following the unveiling. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery Public Art Commission wants to put local artists’ talent on display on Montgomery City Buses.

The Commission is looking for one or two artists, or artist teams, to design two bus wraps- one to commemorate Montgomery’s 200th anniversary and rich history, the other to celebrate what the next 200 years might hold. The wraps will remain on Montgomery City Buses for two years after they are unveiled.

The deadline for artists to submit their ideas is May 1. Learn more here



The Montgomery Public Art Commission is holding a Q&A Information Meeting about the project. It will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Hall Auditorium.

The Montgomery Public Art Commission is responsible for a number of art pieces around the city, like the sculptures commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march, and murals downtown.

