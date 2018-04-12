Eric: Nice Thursday but severe weather approaching for the weekend

Mostly sunny skies and warmer air will make for a beautiful Thursday across the state of Alabama.

Temperatures into the afternoon will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We'll stay sunny with highs into the lower 80s tomorrow.

Saturday continues to be our day of focus as a band of showers and thunderstorms will slowly approach from the west. Rain could be locally heavy and storms could be strong to severe into Saturday night before exiting Sunday morning.

