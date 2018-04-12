First Alert: Severe weather approaching for the weekend

LATE MORNING UPDATE: Fresh model data is trickling in as our afternoon approaches. Our opinion remains largely unchanged, west Alabama deals with heavy rain and strong storms Saturday afternoon. The band of strong storms slides eastward into the overnight hours and out of east Alabama early Sunday morning. We are eagerly awaiting the afternoon as a few higher resolution models will start to come into play. These models will offer more clarity into the evolution of this band of storms with regard to timing and severe weather threat. For now, we'll maintain a generic risk for isolated damaging winds, hail & tornadoes across the area from Saturday afternoon west to Sunday morning east. We'll start fine-tuning into the afternoon as new data becomes available.

TODAY & TOMORROW: Expect sunshine with highs around 80 today. Sunshine tomorrow gets us into the lower 80s. Enjoy.

SATURDAY: A complex storm system will be approaching from the west. Early Saturday, much of the rain and storms will still be west of the Alabama state line. Aside from a few random west Alabama showers, the area is quiet. A band of rain and thunderstorms will slowly slide eastward into west Alabama Saturday afternoon.

This line will struggle to make eastward progress, and it's unclear just how far east it's able to get before parking itself for awhile. I suspect we'll deal with periods of heavy rain and at least some risk for severe weather across our far western counties by Saturday afternoon.

The rest of the afternoon will hinge greatly on this questionable eastward progress. Eventually, this line of storms will get an eastward nudge. That may take until Saturday night. As the line moves eastward into the overnight hours, at least some risk for severe weather will continue. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area to an Enhanced risk, 3/5 on their scale.

That's an aggressive and, in my opinion, too early call. But it doesn't mean it's the wrong one. The potential is there for all modes of severe weather, including damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. But there are avenues this system can take that would result in a substantially lower risk.

We simply won't know until we get closer to the weekend. A new suite of higher resolution models will start offering opinions on this later today and into tomorrow. That will help fine tune details that are, admittedly, still generic at this stage.

I encourage you to stay up to date with this highly changeable forecast.

