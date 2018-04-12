First Alert: Severe weather approaching for the weekend

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Fresh model data is trickling in as our afternoon approaches. Although some new information has become available, our overall opinion remains largely unchanged... for now, we'll maintain a generic risk for the potential of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes across the area from Saturday afternoon west to Sunday morning east.

Tonight: After a sunny afternoon, we remain clear and calm this evening. Temperatures are seasonable as they drop back into the 50s.

Friday: Like today's forecast, but want it to be a few degrees warmer? Well then, you are in luck! Sunshine dominates again for our Friday, and temperatures will easily make their way into the low 80s.

Weekend: By early Saturday morning clouds have already filled the sky... this is all ahead of a complex storm system will be approaching from the west. For the first half of the day, any rain and storms associated with this system will remain west of our area; aside from a few random showers the beginning of the weekend looks mostly dry.

By lunchtime (in far west central Alabama) that frontal boundary has arrived near the state line. A band of rain and thunderstorms will slowly slide eastward into our Saturday afternoon. This line will struggle to make eastward progress, and it still remains unclear just how far east it's able to get before parking itself for awhile. For now the forecast calls for periods of heavy rain and at least some risk for severe weather across our far western counties by Saturday afternoon.

The rest of the afternoon will hinge greatly on this questionable eastward progress. Eventually, this line of storms will get an eastward nudge; that may take until later on in the afternoon and even into our Saturday night. As the line moves eastward into the overnight hours, at least some risk for severe weather will continue. The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area to an "Enhanced" risk, which on their scale of 1 to 5 is in the middle at 3.

The potential is there for all modes of severe weather, including damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Also important to note: there are avenues this system can take that would result in a substantially lower risk... we simply won't know until we get closer to the weekend. We will continue to fine tune the details as more data comes in and we gain more confidence in the system being highly impactful versus just a nuisance.

