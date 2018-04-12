Lanes of I-85 NB reopen after crash near Perry Hill - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes of I-85 NB reopen after crash near Perry Hill

(Source: ALDOT) (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill have reopened after a crash caused heavy delays for morning commuters.

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, it appears the crash happened between the Ann Street and Perry Hill exits.

We are working to get the latest information about this crash from police. Continue checking back for updates.

