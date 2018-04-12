Lanes of I-85 NB reopen after crash near Perry Hill

A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.More >>
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.More >>
Mostly sunny skies and warmer air will make for a beautiful Thursday across the state of Alabama.More >>
Mostly sunny skies and warmer air will make for a beautiful Thursday across the state of Alabama.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>