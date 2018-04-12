Editorial: A treasure in downtown Montgomery

Since my arrival to Montgomery fifteen months ago I have discovered several places to visit that are absolute treasures.

My latest find is the Alabama Department of Archives and History. It's a beautiful building, adorned with exquisite granite throughout from Sylacauga is located at 624 Washington Avenue directly across from the Alabama State Capital.

First, plan several hours for your visit. There is so much to see including the Land of Alabama Exhibition which educates us on the geology and natural resources that helped shape our state.

The Fist Alabamian Exhibition featuring artifacts, murals, and a diorama tells a story of 14,000 years of Native American Cultures.

The most amazing exhibition is entitled Alabama Voices. You will be taken on an exciting adventure beginning in the 1700’s to the beginning of the 21st century. There are one of a kind artifacts, 22 audiovisual programs and much more. The “Voices” are derived from speeches, songs, Diaries and letters telling the stories of those who helped build Alabama.

The Museum is open Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The best part, admission is always free! You might think you know the whole history but think again. I encourage you to visit the museum and take this exciting journey.

