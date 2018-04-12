Editorial: A treasure in downtown Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Opinion

Editorial: A treasure in downtown Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Since my arrival to Montgomery fifteen months ago I have discovered several places to visit that are absolute treasures. 

My latest find is the Alabama Department of Archives and History. It's a beautiful building, adorned with exquisite granite throughout from Sylacauga is located at 624 Washington Avenue directly across from the Alabama State Capital.

First, plan several hours for your visit. There is so much to see including the Land of Alabama Exhibition which educates us on the geology and natural resources that helped shape our state.

The Fist Alabamian Exhibition featuring artifacts, murals, and a diorama tells a story of 14,000 years of Native American Cultures.

The most amazing exhibition is entitled Alabama Voices. You will be taken on an exciting adventure beginning in the 1700’s to the beginning of the 21st century. There are one of a kind artifacts, 22 audiovisual programs and much more. The “Voices” are derived from speeches, songs, Diaries and letters telling the stories of those who helped build Alabama. 

The Museum is open Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The best part, admission is always free! You might think you know the whole history but think again. I encourage you to visit the museum and take this exciting journey.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'

    Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:05:11 GMT
    Kyle Plush was parked near the tennis courts adjacent to the Seven Hills school's campus.Kyle Plush was parked near the tennis courts adjacent to the Seven Hills school's campus.

    A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.

    More >>

    A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Drug testing plan considered for some food stamp recipients

    Drug testing plan considered for some food stamp recipients

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:24:53 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:38:55 GMT
    The Trump administration also wants to allow states to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)The Trump administration also wants to allow states to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.

    More >>

  • Police: Husband killed wife, threw body in dumpster

    Police: Husband killed wife, threw body in dumpster

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:18:32 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:18:32 GMT
    Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested. (Source: Family photo/KAKE/WQAD/CNN)Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested. (Source: Family photo/KAKE/WQAD/CNN)

    Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.

    More >>

    Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:35:43 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    More >>

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    More >>

  • Pompeo cites Russian aggression, says diplomacy must go on

    Pompeo cites Russian aggression, says diplomacy must go on

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:19:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    More >>

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    More >>

  • Eric: Nice Thursday but severe weather approaching for the weekend

    Eric: Nice Thursday but severe weather approaching for the weekend

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-12 13:55:59 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Mostly sunny skies and warmer air will make for a beautiful Thursday across the state of Alabama. 

    More >>

    Mostly sunny skies and warmer air will make for a beautiful Thursday across the state of Alabama. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly