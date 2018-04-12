2 from Montgomery charged with promoting prison contraband

Two people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into a state prison, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Jafarris Williams, 25, and Curnasha Leshaye Thomas, 26, both of Montgomery, are each charged with promoting prison contraband and prohibited activity on state property. Thomas is also charged with possession of marijuana.

ADOC officials say the charges are related to an incident which took place early Monday morning. Agents observed two women in a suspicious car parked at the entrance gate of the William C. Holman Correctional facility. The two women were detained and kept for questioning.

Shortly after, officers located a package about a mile away, near the fence of the G.K. Fountain Correctional Facility. The package contained cell phones, cell phone chargers, and a controlled substance.

During their investigation, ADOC agents were led to a local business where they arrested Williams. After questioning Williams, one of the two female suspects and owner of the vehicle, Thomas, was also arrested.

Williams and Thomas were taken to the Escambia County Jail where they were booked.

The second female suspect was not charged.

