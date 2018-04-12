Police: 4 men stole memorabilia from Alabama sports complex - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Police: 4 men stole memorabilia from Alabama sports complex

Joel Hudnall, John Badley, Josh Jordan and Samuel Fittes (Source: Tuscaloosa County Jail) Joel Hudnall, John Badley, Josh Jordan and Samuel Fittes (Source: Tuscaloosa County Jail)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Four Mississippi State University students are accused of breaking into the University of Alabama's athletic facility and stealing memorabilia.

Authorities say the break-in happened during the pre-dawn hours of April 4, six days before Alabama's national championship football team met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Court records say the four got inside the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility and stole "various items of memorabilia."

The school describes the facility on its website as "the centerpiece of Crimson Tide Athletics" and home to Alabama's football program.

The court records say the crime was captured on security video.

All four men are charged with third-degree burglary.

All four men are listed in court records as Mississippi State University students from the Mississippi towns of Starkville, Columbus, Laurel and Madison.

