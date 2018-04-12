Montgomery's LEAD Academy secures facility for charter school - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery's LEAD Academy secures facility for charter school

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and Rod Frazer announce the school's location. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and Rod Frazer announce the school's location. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Officials with LEAD Academy, Montgomery's first approved public charter school, confirmed Thursday morning they've secured a facility in order to move forward with setting up their learning center.

LEAD Academy will be located at 2879 Eastern Boulevard, a brick building that has previously served as a bank headquarters. The property was donated by Montgomery businessman Rod Frazer. 

Officials with the school say they fully expect to be open in September for the start of the new school year for K-5 students.

The Alabama Public Charter School Commission approved the city's first charter school start-up in a 5 to 1 vote on Feb. 12.

LEAD started searching for a location but hit a snag when a deal to purchase the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce's small business incubator building on South Court Street fell through.

Academy officials are also fighting a lawsuit brought by the Alabama Education Association that claims it didn’t have the required number of votes to approve the school, that its plan does not meet state requirements for public charter schools, and that interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson is “friends” with those responsible for the school’s approval.

A hearing is set for April 30, but a judge is allowing LEAD Academy to go ahead and recruit employees for all staffing positions, advertise and accept applications from potential students, and secure a location.

Until a decision is reached, however, LEAD can't offer employee contracts or enroll students, and school leaders are also not able to accept state funds.

